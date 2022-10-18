Although I rarely agree with Stephen Whitaker and don't care for how he delivers his comments, I think it is necessary for him to be able to speak his mind.
I have not been a part of Montpelier City Council meetings since his arrest, due to being traumatized by that entire meeting. I think it is good he has the courage to go back. I cannot, and will not, enter City Hall. It is true the "2 min" limit is unjustly imposed on some and not all. It is also true he is singled out unfairly.
