There is something wrong with the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board considering cutting transportation for the students attending Roxbury Village School. Let’s consider the two arguments outlined in the recent Times Argus story:
— The bus driver may leave during the school year. If Superintendent Bonesteel knew a teacher was to go on leave for a portion of the year, would she cancel all of that teacher’s classes for the year? No. Finding a bus driver may be more difficult than finding a long-term substitute, but if you know a replacement may be needed, you start planning sooner to find that replacement. You don’t cancel the class or the bus.
— Seven students will be riding the bus. To offer busing to one town in the district but not the other is unfair, unequal and unethical. To place the burden on Roxbury parents to get their children to school may compromise the ability of students to attend, the parents to get to work on time or their ability to care for younger children and/or place an unwarranted financial burden on the family.
This proposal is a continuation of the treatment of Roxbury students as second-class citizens within the district. In March, Montpelier families were given five pick-up points around a city of 10 square miles to receive the meals their children missed at school. Students in Roxbury, a village covering 42 square miles, were required to get to the school to receive their meals (while other districts in the area used buses to take meals to their rural students).
To cancel the bus for the students of Roxbury Village School may deprive seven children of their access to education. This is an issue of fairness and equity. Provide the transportation taxpayers have paid for.
Ed Oravec
Montpelier
