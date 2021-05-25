As the Vermont Department of Labor begins to deny unemployment benefits of people whose job search does not please them, remember some factors.
Schools are starting to reopen, but less experienced workers often must work odd hours. With summer coming, and day care cost and availability, some children will be left home alone.
The state preaches about “the work ethic.” That means the hardest work usually pays the least. Vermont’s mickey mouse minimum wage is adequate, for a person living with their parents.
We need to focus on better education and job training. High school guidance is often inadequate for non-college-bound students. The Department of Labor assistance for job search and job training is depleted, counseling is depleted.
The Montpelier bureaucrats recently bungled unemployment applications. They exposed the Social Security numbers, etc., of many recipients early this year.
Our governor and many legislators want less support for low income people in order to create forced labor for businesses. Walmart tells new hires how to apply for food stamps and Medicaid benefits. That’s good business for the Waltons who are the world’s richest family.
The good news about COVID-19 layoffs is that some victims have located jobs with decent pay and benefits. We need more of these and to not scapegoat the low income worker.
Geoffrey G. Cobden
Weybridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.