I am grateful for the painful blessing of many of the letters and commentary in Thursday's Times Argus.
John Snell reminds us, as we mourn the 350,000 worldwide deaths to-date from COVID-19, we should also mourn and address the unnecessary deaths of 25,000 children every day from hunger and preventable disease.
Both he and Eric Oberg tell us the F-35 jets now doing flyovers and practice runs in Vermont, each cost over $100 million and spew massive amounts of carbon dioxide pollution into air we desperately need to clean up. These jets are just one example of our military profiteering under the guise of patriotism, fostered by much of our national rhetoric.
Sandra Bettis addresses the recent accounts of baiting, killing and nailing coyotes up as trophies. Killing any animal for "fun" is sadism, not sport.
Rick Winston speaks to the dangerous, inflammatory praise by our president for Henry Ford, an influential racist and anti-Semite, as someone who had "really good bloodlines."
Thank you all for caring enough and taking the time to articulate uncomfortable realities.
Ruth Wallace-Brodeur
Montpelier
