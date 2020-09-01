While I have never been a fan of Jeff Danziger’s political cartoon commentary, I find his cartoon on Thursday, Aug. 27, particularly offensive.
His depicts Sen. Tim Scott as an Uncle Tom (a Black man considered to be excessively obedient or servile to white people).
In this “cartoon,” Danziger shows not only his bigotry (one who disregards or treats the members of a group, such as a racial or ethnic group, with hatred or intolerance), he, Jeff Danziger, shows his true racism (prejudice, discrimination or antagonism against a person or people because of their membership of a racial or ethnic group, typically one that is in minority). Tim Scott is the only Republican Black senator in Congress for those who are unaware.
There is absolutely no doubt that many readers love Danziger’s contribution to The Times Argus.
Danziger’s inference in this cartoon is unmistakable. Danziger despises Sen. Scott because he is a Black, articulate, popular, conservative. All the values combined he hates.
There is also no doubt hypocrisy is pervasive in Montpelier. Just look at the City Council.
Publisher Steven M. Pappas is a friend of Jeff Danziger and constantly editorializes in his newspaper about the rampant racism and bigotry in this country. I wonder how he feels about this “cartoon.”
Dave Spaulding
Montpelier
(1) comment
I find it interesting that the cartoon you refer to, Aug 26 2020 (9152) published in the Times Argus on the 27th is not online in the GoComics Danziger web site.
Cartoons 9149 - Aug 25, 9150 - Aug 26, 9151 - Aug 27, 9153 - Aug 28, and 9154 - Aug 31. No cartoon 29th or 30th.
