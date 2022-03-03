There's been a lot of tongue-wagging and hand-wringing over the supposed complexity of the war in Ukraine, but the facts are pretty simple:
Ukraine is a free, sovereign nation that has the right to choose its own leaders, to form alliances with other countries, and to defend itself when attacked.
Putin has publicly stated that Ukraine does not have a right to exist.
Russia is killing civilians (including, in one instance, kindergartners) in every major Ukrainian city.
Ukraine is an ally of the United States.
Russian propaganda claims the purpose of their invasion is to "denazify" Ukraine's government. Ukraine's president is not only Jewish, he also lost family members in the Holocaust.
Crimea is Ukraine. Eastern Ukraine is Ukraine. No foreign power has the right to declare Ukraine within its "sphere of influence." Ukraine is not obligated to surrender pieces of its territory to appease a foreign dictator.
Where we go from here is up for debate, but let's not allow any self-proclaimed experts — whether on social media, in academia, or in the press — to obscure these simple truths.
Peter Mandych
Duxbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.