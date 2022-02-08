Efforts to save our delicate climate and fragile democracy are left in doubt if there is war in Europe over Ukraine. Now comes a plan from an article in the South China Morning Post by Thomas Falk, Jan. 29, to stave off war with a stark but realistic compromise. The gist: If Russia accepts neutrality and adheres to it, the West should promise to not admit Ukraine into NATO.
This proposal can be put more plainly and bluntly; If Ukraine and NATO agree that Ukraine will not join NATO, then Russia must promise to not further invade Ukraine. If Russia breaks its promise, then Ukraine is free to join NATO and NATO is free to accept Ukraine. Or Ukraine can qualify for immediate military aid without bringing NATO troops or nuclear strike forces onto Ukrainian soil.
A pledge of neutrality by Russia would require the staged return of Crimea and Donetsk area, as well as a return to the lease for Sevastopol by the Russian Navy. Co-development of eastern Ukraine might seal the deal. This idea has long been considered but rejected as caving in to Kremlin machinations. Compromise with Putin is taboo. The result may be an unpredictable war in Central Europe. Surely, wiser heads will prevail.
Jim Hurt
Woodstock
