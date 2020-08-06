In response to Claire Duke's letter, I have realized a lot of people seem to think the unemployed are getting $600 per week and that is it, and they are going to lose that. That is incorrect — they are getting their unemployment plus $600 per week. Now they will still get their unemployment checks — they just will no longer get the extra $600 per week. If you compare that to Social Security recipients receiving $1,000 for the whole month, it does seem a little exorbitant.
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
