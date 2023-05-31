Everybody deplores the state of the nation these days. Fingers get pointed at immigration, gay people, drag queens, critical race theory, general “immorality.”

I never hear anything about the real state of the nation. A nation in which 3.4% of all non-farm employment is in the insurance industry, and the combined insurance and finance industry employed an estimated 6,430,000 people in 2019, at an average salary of $91,866, with more than 1.5 million realtors as of April this year.

