Ten percent of Barre City registered voters took the time to go to the poll and vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 10%. The total of votes cast, including absentee ballots, was 22% of 5,944 eligible on the checklist. That was 2% higher than the 2018 mid-term primary — big whoop.
Just what do we need to do to get people to use the most precious right we have? Because, if we don't use it, there is no doubt we will lose it. This country’s ongoing downhill slide is proof of that. Make the most of your option to vote now because, like your youth once, it is gone, there is no getting it back.
In the spirit of "don't just complain," I suggest we get a statewide competition going.
What we need is a "social media" page on get out and vote: a competition among the towns and cities of Vermont for who is number one at the polls; something about getting on the checklist and using your vote once you are there; and, of course, a top 10 list, by percent of turnout, of the towns. Fly the rotating banner that is won to show pride in the Vermont community that turns out the highest voter participation every two years, displayed for the two years until the next vote, complete with attached year flag(s) if it is kept over from the prior year(s).
And a chant to go with it: Who gets the vote out? Who, who, who, who, who? Maybe someone could come up with a song for the words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.