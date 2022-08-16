Ten percent of Barre City registered voters took the time to go to the poll and vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 10%. The total of votes cast, including absentee ballots, was 22% of 5,944 eligible on the checklist. That was 2% higher than the 2018 mid-term primary — big whoop.

Just what do we need to do to get people to use the most precious right we have? Because, if we don't use it, there is no doubt we will lose it. This country’s ongoing downhill slide is proof of that. Make the most of your option to vote now because, like your youth once, it is gone, there is no getting it back.

