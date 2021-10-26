Where? Where are students being indoctrinated with "Critical Race Theory Equity?" What school boards and teachers' unions? All of these groups are our neighbors, our friends, our children and family. They are all Vermonters. Calling them filthy liars and fakes is the kind of juvenile tone one would expect from a child, not from someone who wants Vermonters to focus on improving Vermont.
The truth is there is no factual answer Mr. Thayer can provide. His commentary is all a combination of fear-mongering and hype words. The truth is there are plenty of things going on in each school in Vermont that are worth our shared concern. A rise in the frequency of students acting out and the large number of students who have been struggling to adjust and adapt to the shifts in school structure, are two very real concerns. CRT isn't a myth. It exists but not in K-12. Taking time to actually consider and mutually support our young people is probably the best way Vermonters can support Vermont.
If you want to help your school boards and teachers' unions succeed, then ask their leaders how they can be supported by you. Believe this. The ones who need your help are too busy working on making the best out of a hard situation to ask. The ones who are all too eager to tell you what's what aren't looking for your help. They're looking to enlist you.
Indoctrination: the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically. Remember this the next time someone tries to tell you what you should be afraid of and should be angry about, instead of prompting you to learn from various reports and understand the whole of a topic. Remember for every time afterward, too.
Rick Dorcely
Springfield
