The truth is, at times, painful and accusatory in its accuracy. The truth may make us inspect our inner integrity and that results in conclusions that may not be comfortable.
“The truth,” Jack Nicholson screams forth in the movie ‘A Few Good Men,’ "You can’t handle the truth!”
But lies, once upon a time, were rejected through such criteria as: though shalt not lie, lying was just a self-serving deception to avoid responsibility for acts contrary to social norms, a lie exposed the individual prone to use such mental gymnastics to the inevitable outcome of being seen as untrustworthy, deceptive and not one whom we would want to follow.
Now, however, lies are created not to protect the liar, but to entrap those to whom the lie fulfills their perception of a reality that warmly enfolds them in what they hope and pray is a paradigm that will not be stolen by the truth.
Trump is the manifestation of that which I have just described. But maybe we can’t handle the truth and Trump’s lies will truly lead us into the darkness that only deception provides.
But again, maybe we can handle the truth. And the truth is that Trump, and his dastardly stain on our country, must be removed in order that the truth will prevail.
William Gay
Montpelier
