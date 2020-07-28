It has been universally understood for more than five decades that the name Donald Trump is synonymous with fraud. There's a long list of civil lawsuit settlements to provide indisputable evidence of this. The list includes, but is not limited to: Trump University, Trump casinos, Trump Steaks, Trump airlines, Wharton School, "The Apprentice" and so on. With the exception of those who were directly harmed by these fraudulent acts, it was otherwise laughable.
The laughing stops abruptly where the Trump virus is concerned. The case numbers and death count are no joke. Trump has hijacked the daily White House briefings in the interest of a campaign stunt. He continues to lie each and every time he speaks about the pandemic status in this country. In his own words, Trump accepts no responsibility for his horrendous failures as a result of his cowardice and lack of leadership. Rather than having experts speak to the facts, Trump chooses to unleash his merry band of stooges to attack the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.
At any other time in American history, there might have been a higher road to follow. That is clearly not possible today. There is no level too low for Trump to reach for. That fact is evident in his actions as he unleashes the hounds. No amount of suffering or lives lost will be enough for Trump to somehow develop a sense of morality. As for Trump's merry band, they will be scurrying like rats from a sinking ship come November. Your reality show will be canceled, Donnie – Extremely poor ratings.
John Mauro
Stowe
