It’s bad enough that life as we knew it has been overturned by the pandemic. Tragically, it is being made incrementally worse by the negligence and incompetence of the Trump administration to take a proactive national leadership role in addressing the virus. It is not a “hoax,” we do not “have it under control.” and, yes, “eventually” it will go away, but “eventually,” we’ll all also be dead.
The medical/science community’s consensus is wearing of a mask is a critical preventive measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It is a public health issue.
For that reason, most public businesses have a “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service” policy. I don’t recall people getting bent out of shape about that policy trampling on their constitutional rights.
Trump has politicized the wearing of masks as a way to further divide, not for unity or the good of the country but to energize his supporters’ adulation and allegiance and reinforce his ego of knowing what’s best. Now that things are going from bad to worse, Trump may be changing the script we hear him recite, but it comes down to “do as I say (not as I do).” He and his administration are guilty of criminal negligence resulting in thousands of deaths.
The federal policy, such as it is, leaves every state, village, town and municipality to fend for themselves. I shudder to think how this is going to work for opening the school system.
The coronavirus does not recognize borders. It is global. Until we have a national plan to address the pandemic, one which must, as much as I dislike them, include wearing a mask in public, we will be living our overturned lives in a state of uncertainty, fear and divisiveness for a long time to come.
Let us not allow ignorance and a lack of civility contribute more than already exists towards Making America God Awful.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
