It’s almost amusing, if it weren’t so sad, how critics of President Biden are trying to lay the fiasco unfolding in Afghanistan at the president’s feet as though the previous administration of Donald Trump had nothing to do with it.
The truth of the matter is that Trump had everything to do with it. He and his administration laid the groundwork for what’s happening in Afghanistan with his badly executed 2020 treaty with the Taliban and the premature withdrawal of 15,000 American troops. Neither of those actions included any planning for the evacuation of Americans living in the country, nor for the evacuation of any Afghan allies. That so-called "treaty" has been widely condemned by top Trump officials, former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
In a recent interview, McMaster, criticizing Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, "This collapse goes back to the ‘capitulation agreement of 2020.’ The Taliban didn’t defeat us. We defeated ourselves.”
Left with only 2,500 American troops by the previous administration, President Biden is merely trying to mop up the mess that the Trump administration left him.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
