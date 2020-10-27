“Oil, Guns and God” sounds like a country-western song. But that phrase is a quote out of the mouth of Trump that he put forth at one of his most recent election rallies.
By focusing on oil, Trump hopes to garner votes from those who earn their living in that dinosaur energy field. But his myopic focus ignores the climate destruction that has resulted from oil extraction and the culminating carbon pollution coming from its combustion. Also, it can be a negative factor for Trump votes when it is realistically seen as a case of corporate welfare given the billions of government dollars those oily corporations receive.
By emphasizing guns, Trump addresses the concerns of those who fervently believe their Second Amendment rights are under siege. But by so doing, he is turning his back on those who respect the right of gun ownership while adamantly wanting the carnage of gun violence rampant in this country to be addressed in a meaningful manner.
Lastly, by promoting God, Trump seeks the support of the religious evangelicals he so desperately needs in order to be re-elected. But through such emphasis, he truly hopes the images of peaceful demonstrators being removed by teargas from the streets in order that he can use a Bible as a photo-op, is long forgotten.
“Oil, Guns and God” may become a popular country-western song. But how successful it will be as Trump’s re-election battle cry remains to be seen.
William Gay
Montpelier
