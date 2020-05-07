Trump sat in the shadow of Lincoln Monument thinking he could put light on the darkness of his abysmal presidential pretentions. Speaking falsehoods to questions he didn’t even come close to addressing, he postured his presumptions that only allowed the viewers to cover their eyes and weep for those lost to his self-serving incompetence.
We are in the midst of the greatest crisis generations of Americans have faced. We are in the midst of a governmental response to a pandemic that only serves those of a Republican bent in their endemic desire for profits promoting their positions of wealth, their positions of power and their continuation of greed feeding on those for whom food is a dire consideration.
While we suffer illness and death due to Trump paying more attention to economic concerns and its relationship to his re-election, the health considerations of our populace are sacrificed and minimized. While Trump creates false illusions regarding the efforts of the World Health Organization, false accusations about labs in China releasing the virus due to China’s desire for the demise of his electoral potential, while he touts medical treatments that are truly insane, our country flounders internally and internationally.
Lincoln served us with his leadership that nobly moved us through the greatest conflict that had ever divided our nation. Trump used the Lincoln Monument to promote a backdrop for his lies and deceit that divides us between life and death in order to serve his re-election without accepting responsibility for the brave new world he has created.
William Gay
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.