Barre, VT (05641)

Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.