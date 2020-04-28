While getting ready for another day of work in the emergency room, I was listening to my local Michigan Public Radio station when I heard the familiar voice of Vermonter Bill McKibben speaking with Elizabeth Kolbert on the pandemic and the environment.
McKibben expressed his concerns with the pandemic overlapping with the crises of our planet. He also referred to the crisis in the White House: President Trump. Trump’s actions to ease mercury released by power plants, loosen auto emissions and continue the construction of the Keystone pipeline will have major effects on our health and environment.
As doctors, we emphasize preventative health care. We need start practicing preventative environmental care and stop the president.
We are all in uncharted territory dealing with COVID-19; however, we are so fortunate we are not experiencing concomitant food shortages, power outages, floods, fires or earthquakes. We are confronted by the impact of poverty and race on health outcomes and poverty must be addressed when we prepare for the next pandemic.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the outpouring of support from the general public and local business has been heartfelt and sincere. I would encourage those who feel compelled to help the health care workers, their neighbors and community, to consider the environment first and not let the Trump administration inflict more harm on our nation and planet. Do not let democracy and our environment be the biggest victims of this pandemic.
Alexandra Miller
Ann Arbor, Michigan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.