As I was driving through downtown Barre on Friday evening, I was first shocked then angered to see the Trump supporters in City Park mostly without masks and certainly not 6 feet apart. Then I read a headline "Barre cases have doubled in just a week." With this kind of behavior, are we surprised? It's disrespectful to the other citizens of Barre. Do the rest of us a favor, and please stay home.
Jan Tobias
Barre
