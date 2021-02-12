Watching the impeachment trial this week, it has become clear that the evidence overwhelmingly points to Trump's complicity in the insurrection and riot that occurred at the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
The graphic video footage shown during the trial brings home how violent the rioters were and how close our lawmakers were to being killed or held hostage. This was a direct attack on our very democracy and system of government.
It was Trump who laid the groundwork for the attack by trumpeting his big lie that the election was "stolen" from him and there was widespread election fraud, accusations that have been roundly rejected by the courts, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, the CIA, and by election officials from both parties all across the country.
If you still support Trump after all this, you do not belong here. You are a traitor to our democracy, to the rule of law and to the peaceful transfer of power that have been the bedrock of this country for the past 240 years. You should be shunned and ostracized by our society because you no longer believe in the U.S.A. and what it stands for.
If the Republican Party wants to survive and continue to be a legitimate political party, it must reject Trump, and Republican senators must vote with their Democratic colleagues to convict him.
John Aberth
Roxbury
