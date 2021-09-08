The criticism of the president's management of the Afghanistan exodus is slowly waning. But I am sure the Republican leadership will file it away for use in the 2024 election.
What we should not forget is the Taliban Peace Agreement of February 2020. This agreement was engineered by President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo. The key elements of it are 1) U.S. troop reductions without any concessions by the Taliban and 2) a complete pullout of U.S. troops by May 2021 and 3) support of the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. The prevailing opinions are that these prisoners made up the nucleus of the reconstituted Taliban military that overran the Afghanistan army. Trump and Pompeo also arranged the release of the Taliban leader, who, in all probability, re-organized the Taliban as we know it today.
H.R. McMaster, Trump’s former security adviser called the agreement “a surrender agreement” that ultimately doomed the Afghan leadership. In the end, one could argue that it was a tragically misguided political move by Trump that set the stage for this complex pull out of our troops and related personnel.
Should former president Trump re-emerge on the political stage on 2024, let us not forget his role in this exodus tragedy.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.