He's going down in history (ex-president who lies) for dishing dirt on everyone who sees through his disguise.
The breadth of his deception is phenomenal and yet, half a decade on we know he tricks without regret.
His insouciance alarms us; it inspires fear and dread; this man (bereft of empathy), he well might steer the course ahead.
The duplicity is distressing. Does it permeate our lives? Are we sickened by the gleeful joy we note that he derives for having trashed our government?
His tentacles (they far extend and) creep along the branches ... Will storied freedom meet its end? We brood about its chances.
The thing about the Donald is (the thing we realize): Every time we hear from him we know he's spewing lies. We know about the Donald that he lies.
