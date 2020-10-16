Lawsuits. Lawlessness.
Disorder. Civil unrest.
Racism. Bigotry.
Bullying. Crude and rude name-calling.
Lies, misinformation, ignorance and incompetence at the highest levels.
Over 216,000 dead U.S. citizens, and counting.
This is the Trump legacy, all happening on his watch, enabled by his Republican sycophants.
Vote them out. All of them.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.