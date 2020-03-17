In the early stages of modern times' greatest economic crisis, President Franklin D. Roosevelt tried to calm the panic that had gripped our nation by stating: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
We are now facing a viral pandemic that, similar to the panic of the Great Depression, we must address with calming words of encouragement. To that, I say: “The only thing we have to fear is Trump himself.”
It is through the administrative actions of Trump that our health-care system has been gutted to the point of not being able to minutely respond to the crisis at hand. Through privatization of health-care tools, not only do we not have the number of vitally needed assessment tools, but also, the hospital resources to adequately respond to this crisis.
It is through Trump’s removal of those health professionals, who have medically based knowledge that differs from his faith-based cheerleaders, that has left us without the leadership needed to respond appropriately to this viral pandemic.
It is through Trump’s response put into place in order to assure he will be re-elected, put forth in support of that cause through xenophobic statements and self-aggrandizement posturing, that does nothing to deal with the problem but only exacerbates the situation to the point those at-risk die and exposure to the disease spreads like a fire upon which he has poured gasoline.
We can pull together, we can work as a nation to defeat this viral pandemic. But as we try to calm the panic, it is important to remember “we have nothing to fear but Trump himself."
William Gay
Montpelier
