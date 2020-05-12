We all remember Trump’s search for "dirt” on Hunter Biden. All we ever learned was he was earning about half-a-million a year as a member of a Ukraine Energy Co. Did he have a resume that would make sense for him to serve in this capacity? That is up for debate. But no dirt ever surfaced.
Now, fast forward to a recent report in the Huffington Post that Trump’s election campaign is paying Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and Eric Trump’s wife each $180,000 a year as advisers. Do their resumes support this role and, as advisers, what can they contribute? Again, that is up for debate.
But Paul Ryan, a member of the Common Cause staff, said, “A lot of people close to Trump are getting rich off his campaign.”
So if you are planning to write the Trump campaign a check, you might want to know how it is going to be used. Or maybe this use of your funds is okay with you.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
