To all the well-deserved thanks for those many taking care of us during this difficult time, here's another. As two of those “older people most vulnerable and at risk,” my wife and I extend appreciation to the younger among us who have sacrificed so much to keep us, and many others, safe and out of harm's way — your jobs, education, comforts, ways of life. For this, we are both humbled and deeply grateful. You demonstrate compassion in its purest sense.
Charles Johnson
East Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.