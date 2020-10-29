True colors
It seems the blue Vermont travel map put out by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development has made us think that we are immune to COVID-19. But in truth, if you read the fine print, we have actually joined our neighbors with some red counties. The blue has given us a false sense of security — let’s show our true colors rather than mislead folks.
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.