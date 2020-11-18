A soldier goes to war prepared to accept the reality of injury. They accept their life being lost as a potential result of their commitment to the country they serve. The oath they take exemplifies the courage, honor and dedication they have in serving their country.
The integrity of Individual-1 and his supporters clearly defines their character. They have none. His oath to this nation was meaningless. His words are meaningless. The time is before us to recover the great nation he has made, and is still making, every effort to destroy.
He whines, they whine. He lies, they lie. Trump is the loser, his supporters are the suckers.
I have to believe this nation will survive. The many soldiers’ lives will not have been spent in vain.
The irony of it all is that, by Jan. 6, 2021, if the result has not yet been declared, federal law mandates the incumbent, nevertheless, vacates the White House. He is temporarily replaced by the speaker of the House.
It brings a smile to my face just thinking about Nancy Pelosi sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
