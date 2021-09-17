Trees provide shade, color, prevent erosion, use carbon dioxide and wildlife habitats, to name a few benefits. Trees also can blind intersections, fall on electric lines, overrun sidewalks and get into underground pipes with their roots.
So when I plant a tree, I usually need to know its height and girth at maturity. This way I will be truly planting a tree and not a future problem.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
