I was frustrated to see our mayor’s remarks in a recent meeting concerning expanded housing and use of funds allocated to Barre City via the American Rescue Plan. The Times Argus reported our mayor “worried public meeting rules and warning requirements could slow down the process” (Sept. 30).
He goes on to say, “This could be a better opportunity for the private developers to come together with those organizations to get things done quicker.” That is, in fact, my concern and perhaps it is shared by others in our community.
The American Rescue Plan funds belong to everyone in our community. It is essential that our elected officials organize open meetings to enable vigorous discussion about various potential outcomes.
Do some feel that transparency is a pesky responsibility? Yes, it is the law in Vermont, but practically speaking, it is also about creating opportunities. This law helps our communities obtain fresh, solid ideas, new investments and dynamic partnerships. It helps to create a level playing field. It is about fairness and trust.
In some ways, this seems like déjà vu all over again, with overtones of a bizarre meeting in June 2017 called by a recent mayor who was pursuing a major real estate development. This meeting involved the ejection of news reporters from the room and received support from Barre elected officials (including our current mayor) to enter a nonpublic forum.
Why is transparency so difficult for some elected officials to embrace?
Instead of taking steps that would erode the confidence of community members, I urge elected officials to embrace open discussions about our opportunities. Although it takes more time, that is how democracy works.
Sue Higby
Barre City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.