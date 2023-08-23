There’s a line in “Apocalypse Now” where Brando softly speaks hauntingly about the “Horror … horror …” of war.
Those words are ringing through my head as I try to internalize the ever-expanding investigation into the seditious plot Trump put forth. Rather than go into the details regarding the horror and the unthinkable consequences if it had succeeded, it may be just as helpful to see the plot for what it was (is).
It was a well orchestrated coup to seize the presidency for a defeated president. It was an integrated movement of moving personas, all seeking the unitarian presidency for Trump, and thereby, power for themselves.
The only horror that remains with me is that which speaks softly “the horror … the horror …” if all of those who were responsible are not brought to justice.