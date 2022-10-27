I have been watching, with interest, the progress of the new accessible trail in Hubbard Park and walked the mostly-finished trail this past weekend. The trail is beautiful and easy to navigate as it winds its way up the slope, around trees, over bridges and beside stunning rock ledges. "Magical" is the first word that came to my mind. As someone who experienced lessened mobility a couple of years ago (a broken leg), and as someone who has elder people in my life who are walker- and wheelchair-bound, this trail is magical in more ways than one. How great that everyone can get out into this beautiful place now. A huge thank you to all who made this happen.
Jill Pralle
