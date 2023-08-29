Recently, I had errands to do in Montpelier and Barre.
The rotary at the junction of routes 302 and 2 is under some sort of construction, along with every other road in the greater Barre/Montpelier area. I waited for 20 minutes, along with 40 or 50 others to get into Montpelier. Realizing my bank was still closed, over 10 days after the flooding, I turned towards Barre: back to the same rotary and the same wait, long lines of single-lane traffic, with little oncoming traffic to be wary of, just traffic cone after traffic cone, and every once in a while a person with a sign, more bored than myself.