If you did not read the Jan. 12 issue of The Times Argus or haven’t been paying attention, our town is about to enter a period of chaos. With all the elected, appointed or hired officials who are either resigning, already resigned, or not running for reelection, we will shortly have no town clerk (and the one we are losing is a real gem); a Select Board of one; no treasurer; no road commissioner; no constable; no animal control officer.
Much has been rumored about relationships among those positions and the reasons for all of this but the fact remains we will shortly have no town government. Surely, there must be people out there who can fill these positions. I admit I am not eager to run for Select Board, a demanding and often contentious position, and I am hardly qualified for the others. If I was 45 and not 75, I might consider it. As it is, I am content to remain on the cemetery commission and the trails committee.
I encourage some residents to step up and apply for the vacant positions. We need candidates for those vacant positions. Otherwise, we will join Averill, Ferdinand and Lewis, the unorganized towns of Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.