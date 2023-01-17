To Calais citizens:

If you did not read the Jan. 12 issue of The Times Argus or haven’t been paying attention, our town is about to enter a period of chaos. With all the elected, appointed or hired officials who are either resigning, already resigned, or not running for reelection, we will shortly have no town clerk (and the one we are losing is a real gem); a Select Board of one; no treasurer; no road commissioner; no constable; no animal control officer.

