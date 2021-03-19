I just received my town meeting ballot and I am very worried if Articles 6 and 7 pass, that will be end of our precious town meeting, yet another blow to our town identity and direct democracy.
I was saddened and dismayed to read last week in The Times Argus that the Plainfield Select Board took it upon themselves to “add an article to the meeting warning asking if the town should decide business via Australian ballot going forward instead of on the floor.”
This is a totally unfair process. The Select Board asks us to vote on a radical change to a new system, of how we make town decisions, already using the new system. The opportunity for the Select Board to do this only arose this year because of the pandemic. In any other year, this would be brought up properly on the floor during the meeting.
For the three-member Select Board to put the future of our town meeting up to a vote, without any broad, deliberative process, is simply wrong and is an abuse of power. The action foregoes any informative debate on this vital issue.
I, for one, am very interested in how to make town meeting more democratic and inclusive. I am open and interested in a discussion about attending the meeting by Zoom or changing the meeting date to a time when working people can more easily participate, or any other ideas to make the meeting more inclusive and democratic.
The action taken by the Select Board, to place this enormously consequential question on the ballot without wide input from the community, is unfair and undemocratic. We should defeat Articles 6 and 7 regardless of where you stand on the larger issue.
Donny Osman
Plainfield
