The Barre Lions Club, serving central Vermont since 1938, would like to thank everyone who made our recent Downtown Towdown so much fun. Bellavance once again provided a truck and driver. Lenny's Shoe and Apparel, Fisher Auto Parts and Domino's provided prizes for the winners. Jockey Hollow provided free creemees to the kids and JD Green of Aired Out did a fabulous job as our master of ceremonies.
We only had four teams this year: Bible Baptist men, The Vermont Ravens, Last Minute Joe's and Bible Baptist Women. The Vermont Ravens and Bible Baptist Men battled it out on their second pull for first place and for the first time ever, we had a tie. The two teams took a third pull and the defending champion Ravens won the trophy, donated by The Mutuo, by 2/100th of a second.
