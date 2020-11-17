Officials who are issuing orders to close down businesses must realize the owners will lose their income. Those who are issuing the orders seem to continue to receive their paychecks. Perhaps they should consider sacrificing their paychecks so they will understand the effect of their orders.
Gary McQuesten
Plainfield
