I so appreciate The Times Argus and have been a grateful reader for over 40 years. The paper does as good a job as can be expected on local and state news. Add to this the amazing photos of Jeb Wallace-Brodeur and political cartoons of Jeff Danziger and it is hard to beat. World news is necessarily behind by a day but even that provides a fair representation of what is actually going on.
While I can appreciate Dave Spaulding’s letter suggesting the editorials lean too far to the left for his preference, I usually find them balanced and informative. When I check other sources of news, and regularly do at six other sites, there is concurrence with the facts. Dave’s letter cites some stories that are, honestly, usually not considered factual by the more rigorous investigative reporters. Some have been proven blatantly false.
I regularly make a point of visiting alternative sources, such as Fox and Breitbart, and am horrified at what they print because so much of it has been so obviously fabricated or slanted. Am I just living in a silo of my own left-leaning truths? Facts and truths can be challenging to determine these days, but I don’t think I am, nor do I believe The Times Argus contributes to the falsehoods Dave suggests they do.
A big “thank you" to the editors for doing a great job in tough times.
John Snell
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.