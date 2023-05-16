There have been a couple of submissions (letters and op-ed columns) in The Times Argus of late about how noble an endeavor trapping is and how important it is.
I'm not going on and on about how wrong this is; in fact, it's my last words on the subject. But I just wish they could spend 10 minutes in one of their traps, alone, in terrible pain, and having no idea why this is happening. Just 10 minutes …
