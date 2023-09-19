Few of us have been through a tornado — the wind, the swirl and its devastating outcome. But there is, perhaps, a reality similar to that for those of us who have not experienced a tornado.
The current legal dilemmas facing Trump and the multifaceted social and political ramifications have produced a wind of significant magnitude. It blows through the halls of Congress, the halls of our communities and the halls of our moral being. There is the swirl of conflicting arguments regarding Trump’s peril through indictments that could result in a 4-foot by 8-foot living arrangement and the belief that such charges are purely politically motivated. And there is the devastating outcome we would experience when a past president is put on trial, found guilty, and his tribe widely demonstrates against that conclusion.