I have been a Republican all my life and I enjoy Danziger's cartoons about political individuals. He is really talented. However, they are all aimed at Republicans, which is not quite fair when the present president provides enough political ammunition to keep a cartoonist busy for a very long time.
I have subscribed for The Times Argus for over 50 years and it would be really good to see that cartoon ammunition be aimed at both parties because nationwide, the numbers are nearly equal, thank you.
