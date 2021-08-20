Wednesday's Times Argus editorial echoed my own feeling of being embarrassed about living in near lily-white Vermont. I am also embarrassed at living in a state not facing catastrophic water shortages or horrendous wild fires that are keeping our western neighbors proudly free of such feelings. And, my self-esteem would be higher if our COVID-19 infection rate weren't the lowest in the nation or if our environment weren't so outrageously beautiful.
I'm also ashamed that we have one of the lowest crime rates in the nation despite our traditionally free access to firearms. Thankfully, the gangbangers and drug dealers from the cities have been moving in while police are being pushed out, raising our incidence of violent crime to more respectable levels. Perhaps a tax incentive or higher welfare benefits could induce even more criminals to locate here. How boring it has been in the past with just a few neighborly disputes or love triangles erupting so rarely into lethal violence.
Yes, we Vermonters need to become much more like the rest of the country so that we can hold our heads high as the world continues to go down the tubes.
Andy Leader
North Middlesex
