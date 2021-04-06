April 1, I received my second Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at about 1:30 p.m.; but much earlier in the day, I had read the Rutland Herald’s April 1 editorial.
I thank the Rutland Herald for its display of humor on April Fool’s Day, which put me in a fine state of mind for “getting pricked.”
It didn’t hurt that the nurse at the Springfield Adult Day Care facility did an excellent job, too; I hope she’d read your editorial. The nurses all deserve a little humor; maybe that’s the point, we all do.
It’s been a year (at least) in which there has not been enough humor! Good job!
Charles Goodwin
Weston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.