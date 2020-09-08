David Flemming’s commentary (Sept. 5-6) clearly shows that the young policy analyst has drunk the Kool-Aid of the Ethan Allen Institute. Yes, I agree democracy is in peril, but it has nothing to do with Black Lives Matter and everything to do with our now desperate efforts to preserve the power of the white establishment. He weaponizes the concept of social justice to help in that effort and, as a result, turns the important conversations now being raised across the country upside down.
How are Black lives threatened? Exactly by this kind of not-so-lightly veiled whitewash — threatened every day. How is democracy being threatened? By white people — like Mr. Flemming and, by the way, me – who have failed to recognize that we continue to value the lives of Black people on equal footing with our own. It is, in fact, Mr. Flemming, a systemic problem, one we have long been blind to and I, for one, very much appreciate BLM helping to frame the issue for what it is.
It is long past time America acknowledges the injustices our society has wrought — and continues to maintain as part of our systems — on Black and brown people. I urge Mr. Flemming to spend some time in the real world, to open his eyes and mind, and help do a better job than his commentary does, perfecting our democracy. For too long, you and I have been shouting so loud we’ve made it impossible to hear the very voices now being raised in protest. Let’s be quiet and listen honestly!
John Snell
Montpelier
