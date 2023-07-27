It is time for our state to get behind dredging in Barre and Montpelier. It will remove many decades of granite waste and sludge and other debris. The Agency of Natural Resources should want to return the rivers to a more natural condition. Oh, by the way, it would also have the side benefit of avoiding floods that cost millions in damage to both cities. The fish they think they are protecting are now floating upside down in Lake Champlain or the St. Lawrence River. Let's petition our government to do what Tropical Storm Irene taught us but our "protectors" ignored.
Gary Mcquesten