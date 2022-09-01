Great editorial recently on the jump in Vermont’s tick population and the serious nature of the variety of tick diseases they carry. For those of us who find great pleasure in nature’s woods and fields and even our yards, the tick problem has become a real downer.
While global warming may have brought a tick invasion to northern New England, as well as facilitating their explosion in numbers, I have to wonder how much we owe to many people’s disregard for the well-being of predators of the rodents that nurture ticks.
One of the most glaring examples is coyote slaughtering. While a coyote may down an occasional deer, as do domestic dogs allowed to roam freely, coyotes are more apt to take a mouse, rat or other small critter to their lairs to feed their young.
Then there are the opossums who are not only non-aggressive and non-destructive, they kill thousands of ticks. If you see a ’possum in your yard, welcome it.
Then there’s the often irrational human reaction to harmless snakes, and virtually all Vermont snakes are harmless. They, too, eat mice and other tick-bearing rodents, as do owls and hawks.
So let nature do her job. Stop killing her predators.
