Great editorial recently on the jump in Vermont’s tick population and the serious nature of the variety of tick diseases they carry. For those of us who find great pleasure in nature’s woods and fields and even our yards, the tick problem has become a real downer.

While global warming may have brought a tick invasion to northern New England, as well as facilitating their explosion in numbers, I have to wonder how much we owe to many people’s disregard for the well-being of predators of the rodents that nurture ticks.

