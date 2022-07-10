Given the many recent rulings by the Supreme Court, I have begun to wonder why the “religious” right is so hell-bent on doing away with many of our personal freedoms that have been guaranteed to us by the US Constitution.
The most logical conclusion I can make is that those very conservative religious zealots really don’t want anyone to think for themselves, let alone have control over their own bodies. They would rather have us prostrate ourselves before an all-knowing god and have that mythological being mandate our personal decisions. For them control is good and self-determination, a cornerstone of our democratic republic, is bad.
The rise of the religious right, like the resurgence of fascism, is a very real threat to our individual liberties. We need to take the threat seriously before they seriously censor us and jail us for insisting on control of both our bodies and our right to consciously make our own decisions.
William Gay
Montpelier
