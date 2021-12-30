In his resent praise for Sen. Joe Manchin, Mr. Hall made two truthful statements. First, he finally acknowledged Joe Biden is our duly elected president, and secondly, that Senator Manchin stated he could not vote for the Build Back Better bill.
However, his assertions that the people of West Virginia opposed that bill, as did the rest of the country, are simply inaccurate. Every poll and every commentator agrees that 60% or more of Americans support each of the numerous provisions of that bill.
To paraphrase the late New York Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.
Charles Pregger Roman
Fair Haven
