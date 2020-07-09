No white-skinned person lives with the daily reality of a 400-year-old legacy of fearing for their safety and for their opportunities because of the color of their skin.
"Black Lives Matter" speaks to the soul and conscience of what this nation is supposed to stand for. A letter to the TA labeled those words painted in front of our state house as "vandalism," "defacement" and "a political statement."
Black Lives Matter is not a difference of opinion. It is a truth we have shamefully disregarded. It is right and necessary that this message be seen and heard anywhere and everywhere.
Ruth Wallace-Brodeur
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.