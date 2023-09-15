During 20 years as a school board member, I attended multiple training events to help me better understand how to do good work for our children and taxpayers. “Roles, Rights and Responsibilities” was an oft-repeated offering — valuable to new board members and more seasoned members alike — and served as an umbrella over all other trainings.
In more recent times, it seems there are many who wish to serve as school directors but skip over the part about what that entails.
I have followed with keen interest and dismay the latest ongoing story of a citizen who sought to be a school director, seemingly with the primary goal of disrupting the very process they were elected to oversee.
We have our own saga here in the Mill River District, but now comes a Slate Valley board member grabbing front-page headlines by taking valuable time away from proper board work. It’s reported he touts his experiences with responsibilities of educators in part by saying a teacher doesn’t have to get a very high score on examinations to be certified to perform specialized duties — an astounding statement.
Familiarity with the law should be required of anybody taking an oath to uphold it. For those elected to oversee operations of public school districts, that would be found under Title 16 of Vermont Statutes Annotated, “Education,” Chapter 9, “School Districts,” number 563: “Powers of school boards; form of vote.” Of particular interest to Curtis Hier would be (29) (B) and (C), which define board members’ roles in the matter in question.
All school board members in Vermont need to know, and abide by, everything in Title 16; all school board members everywhere need to expend their energies in conversations about achieving the best outcomes for all children.